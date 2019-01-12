Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SC State holds off Morgan St behind Etienne and Kinard

January 12, 2019 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jahmari Etienne scored 18 points, Ian Kinard scored 15 and South Carolina State held off Morgan State for a 72-68 win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-15, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 44-27 at halftime and were up by double figures for most of the second half until Morgan State reduced the deficit to 64-57 on Kyson Rawls’ 3-pointer with 4:56 left. Malik Miller made a pair of foul shots cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to 64-61 but Morgan State (6-10, 1-2) couldn’t get closer.

Lavar Harewood scored 10 points for South Carolina State as the Bulldogs buried 11 of 23 3-pointers.

Stanley Davis posted career highs with 28 points and 19 rebounds for Morgan State, which outrebounded the Bulldogs 41-31. The Bears were hampered by 19 turnovers but took advantage of 19 personal fouls committed by the Bulldogs. Morgan State finished 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris