Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schar double leads Newcastle to 3-0 win over Cardiff in EPL

January 19, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Fabian Schar scored the first goals of his Newcastle career to drag Rafael Benitez’s men out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-0 home victory over Cardiff on Saturday.

The Switzerland defender, signed from Deportivo La Coruna in the off season, opened the scoring after a spectacular solo run from the back in the 24th minute.

Fellow defender Jamaal Lascelles then rose to flick on Matt Ritchie’s corner in the 63rd minute and there was Schar again, arriving at the far post to slot the ball home.

Relegation rival Cardiff rallied as it attempted to find a way back into the game, but Ayoze Perez made it 3-0 in stoppage time after rounding off a speedy counter attack as Newcastle claimed a second league win in 10 attempts.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy