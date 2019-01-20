Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

School where fans displayed Trump flag pulls out of MLK game

January 20, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota high school where fans displayed a President Donald Trump re-election flag has pulled out of a basketball invitational hosted by a Minneapolis school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Jordan High School boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School on Monday in the MLK Showcase at Minneapolis Roosevelt.

Some Jordan fans displayed a Trump banner when Roosevelt visited Jordan last week. Jordan is a rural, overwhelmingly white community. Roosevelt’s coach says his team is predominantly black.

Henry coach Jamil Jackson says organizers of the invitational were told Jordan feared something might happen to the players if they came to Roosevelt to play.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

But Jordan Superintendent Matthew Helgerson says, “Fear was not our reason.”

Helgerson tells the Star Tribune in an email that the team did not want its presence at the event “to detract from the athletes.”

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference