Scott leads Rider rally in second half, sinks Canisius 82-73

January 11, 2019 9:59 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Frederick Scott scored all 22 of his points in the second half as Rider erased an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Canisius 82-73 on Friday night.

Anthony Durham and Stevie Jordan added 14 points apiece for the Broncos (8-7, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who won their first three league games for the first time in five years.

The Golden Griffins (5-10, 2-1) made 7 of 11 from 3-point range while Rider was 1 of 11 to open a 41-30 lead at the break. Scott (15), Jordan (4) and Durham (3) combined for the Broncs’ first 22 points of the second half before Devine Eke’s layup capped a 14-0 run to produce a 54-53 lead with 10:37 remaining.

The Broncs took charge with a 10-0 run for a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play.

Rider missed all four of its 3-pointers but shot 63 percent in the second half while making 18 of 27 free throws. Scott was 7 of 8 from the field and 8 of 11 from the line in the second half.

Isaiah Reese had 21 points and Takai Molson 19 for Canisius, which was 4 of 18 from distance after the break while making 3 of 5 from the line.

