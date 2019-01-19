Listen Live Sports

Scott scores 17, leads LMU past Pepperdine

January 19, 2019 6:33 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott scored 17 points and had a key offensive rebound in the final minute and Loyola Marymount held on to defeat Pepperdine 74-70 on Saturday.

Pepperdine trailed by two twice in the final minute but did not have a possession with a chance to tie or take the lead. LMU led 70-68 before the Lions’ Dameane Douglas made a layup for a four-point lead with 18 seconds remaining. His bucket was set up by an offensive rebound from Scott that followed a missed jumper by James Batemon.

After Kameron Edwards drew Pepperdine within two again, Joe Quintana made two free throws for LMU and he followed it up by blocking Colbey Ross’ 3-point try with four seconds remaining.

Quintana scored 15 points, Batemon had 10 points and 10 assists and Mattias Markusson had 11 points with 12 rebounds for LMU (14-5, 2-3 WCC). Scott finished with eight rebounds.

Edwards scored 22 points and Eric Cooper 18 for Pepperdine (9-11, 2-4). Ross had 10 assists and six points.

The Lions led by 10 with five minutes to go but Cooper hit a jumper and Ross made a pair of 3-pointers to get the Waves back in it, 68-66 with two minutes remaining.

