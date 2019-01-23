Listen Live Sports

SE Louisiana beats Houston Baptist behind Veal’s 26 points

January 23, 2019 10:29 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Marlain Veal scored 26 points with five 3-pointers and five assists and Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Baptist 70-67 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

Moses Greenwood added 15 points and Von Julien had nine with seven assists for the Lions (7-12, 3-3 Southland Conference), who outrebounded the Huskies 32-24, made 8 of 18 3-pointers and had 19 assists on 23 field goals.

Trailing 37-23 at halftime, the Huskies closed to 67-66 on Stephen O’Suji’s layup with 1:02 to go. Greenwood hit two free throws and Houston Baptist missed a layup before closing to 69-67 after Ty Dalton made 1 of 2 free throws.

Pape Diop made 1 of 2 for a 70-67 Lions’ lead with four seconds left and Ian DuBose and Dalton missed 3-pointers.

DuBose scored 22 points with five 3s and Edward Hardt had 19 for the Huskies (5-12, 1-5), who have lost five straight.

