SE Louisiana downs Lamar 76-69 for first conference win

January 16, 2019 10:54 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Marlain Veal scored 22 points with four assists, three rebounds and three steals and Southeastern Louisiana beat Lamar 76-69 on Wednesday night for its first conference win.

The Lions (5-12, 1-3 Southland Conference) snapped their eight-game skid with a 26-for-50 shooting effort while making 18 of 22 from the foul line. Southeastern Louisiana overcame its 16 turnovers with the help of Lamar’s 23 personal fouls.

Keith Charleston’s jumper midway through the second half gave the Lions a 48-47 lead with 10:26 left and started a 14-1 run and Lamar (8-10, 1-4) trailed the rest of the way.

Moses Greenwood scored 16 points with five boards, Charleston scored 12 with seven rebounds and Brandon Gonzalez chipped in 11 points.

Jordan Hunter and Josh Nzeakor led the Cardinals with 16 points — Nzeakor had eight rebounds — Nick Garth added 11 points and T.J. Atwood 10.

