Seahawks place safety Delano Hill on injured reserve

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Delano Hill on injured reserve after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his hip in the regular-season finale against Arizona.

The loss of Hill is somewhat countered by the expectation that fellow safety Tedric Thompson will be able to play after missing the past two games with a pair of injuries.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Hill’s injury didn’t become apparent until the day after the Seahawks closed the regular season with a 27-24 win over the Cardinals. Hill started the final two games of the regular season at strong safety while Thompson was dealing with chest and ankle injuries that forced Bradley McDougald to switch to free safety.

Hill had a fumble recovery in the Week 16 win over Kansas City and had five tackles last week against the Cardinals. The loss of Hill will also have a trickle-down in some of Seattle’s special defensive packages as Hill has played extensively when the Seahawks have gone to six and sometimes seven defensive backs.

“He can get around and all that but he can’t play. He was playing great ball. … He played his best game. He played really well, hits, running, tackling, all kinds of good stuff. Pressuring. So a very bright future for him.”

The expected return of Thompson is an important boost for Seattle, but there remain questions about cornerback Shaquill Griffin after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half against Arizona. Carroll said the hope is Griffin may be able to practice some on Thursday before the team leaves for Dallas.

On the offensive line, D.J. Fluker will return to the lineup, but J.R. Sweezy is continuing to rehab his sprained foot and will be a game-time decision. Carroll has said Sweezy’s injury is typically a three-to-four week recovery, but Sweezy is trying to return after being hurt in Week 16.

“Sweezy is getting around pretty good. We’ll have to see. It’s going to go all the way until game time,” Carroll said. “He’s getting around OK. He’s not in a boot or any of that kind of stuff. He’s moving around, but he’s very positive he can make it back.”

