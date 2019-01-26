Listen Live Sports

SEC/Big 12 Challenge gets six-year contract extension

January 26, 2019 3:09 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 have agreed to extend the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge for six more seasons.

The extension was announced Saturday in conjunction with this year’s challenge, which matches 10 of the 14 SEC teams against all 10 Big 12 members. The SEC and Big 12 announced the extension in conjunction with ESPN.

This annual event has taken place since the 2013-14 season. The challenge will continue to be played on a common Saturday bye date during the conference schedule.

The SEC won last year’s challenge, which marked the first time the SEC had won the majority of games. The Big 12 won the majority of games in each of the challenge’s first three seasons, and they split the 10 matchups in 2017.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

