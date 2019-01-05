Listen Live Sports

Second-division Paderborn signs Shelton, Kamara from US

January 5, 2019 2:03 pm
 
PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — German side Paderborn has signed two forwards from the United States to help its bid for promotion back to the Bundesliga.

The second-division club says Khiry Shelton is joining from Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City, and Mohammed Kamara is switching from University of California. Both took part in training on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Shelton, who made his MLS debut in 2015 for New York City, was getting a contract through June 2021.

The 21-year-old Kamara, who was born in Monrovia, Liberia, scored five goals in 14 games for UCLA. He signed a deal through June 2020 with Paderborn.

Paderborn managing director Markus Kroesche says, “They fit well with our way of playing with their qualities.”

Paderborn was relegated from the Bundesliga in 2015. After gaining promotion from the third division last season, the team is seventh in the second.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

