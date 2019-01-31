Seibring’s late jumper gives Elon 57-56 win over Delaware

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Seibring was good on the final shot of the game as hit a jumper to give Elon a 57-56 victory over Delaware on Thursday night.

Ithiel Horton scored under the basket to give the Blue Hens a 56-55 lead with 2:30 remaining. Neither team could hit a basket until Seibring nailed the game-winning jumper with four seconds left.

Seibring, who recorded the 10th double-double of his career, finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Wooten added 16 points for Elon (8-15, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association).

Elon led throughout the first half and was up 31-30 at the break. A Ryan Allen 3-pointer gave Delaware its first lead 35-34 with 17:36 remaining. The teams swapped the lead throughout the final period until Seibring nailed the winning bucket.

Advertisement

Eric Carter led Delaware with 18 points and 14 rebounds, his 11th double-double on the season. Ryan Allen added 11 points for the Blue Hens (14-9, 6-4).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.