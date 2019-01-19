Senators-Blues Sum

Ottawa 1 0 1—2 St. Louis 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Paul 1 (Boedker), 4:34. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 16 (O’Reilly), 7:50.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Dunn 5 (Schenn, Bortuzzo), 17:28.

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Paajarvi 5 (Smith, DeMelo), 1:00 (sh). 5, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 2 (Maroon, O’Reilly), 12:16.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-14-10_30. St. Louis 11-15-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-14-3 (38 shots-35 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 4-0-1 (30-28).

A_17,690 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Ryan Galloway.

