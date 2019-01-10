Senators-Ducks Sum

|Ottawa
First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 11 (Montour, Cogliano), 8:52.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 8 (DeMelo, Tierney), 9:23.
Overtime_3, Ottawa, White 11 (Stone), 1:34.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-11-10-2_30. Anaheim 5-18-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 0; Anaheim 0 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 4-10-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-13-7 (30-28).
A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:35.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.
