Senators-Ducks Sums

Ottawa 0 0 1 1—2 Anaheim 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 11 (Montour, Cogliano), 8:52. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, (tripping), 13:48.

Second Period_None. Penalties_DeMelo, OTT, (holding), 2:51; DeMelo, OTT, (interference), 9:16.

Third Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 8 (DeMelo, Tierney), 9:23. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Ottawa, White 11 (Stone), 1:34. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-11-10-2_30. Anaheim 5-18-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 0; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 4-10-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-13-7 (30-28).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:35.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.