Senators-Hurricanes Sum

Ottawa 1 3 0—4 Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Paajarvi 4 (Ceci, Smith), 15:47.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 10 (Duchene, Dzingel), 7:26. 3, Ottawa, Stone 22 (Tierney), 7:39. 4, Carolina, Foegele 6, 11:24. 5, Ottawa, Wolanin 3 (Ceci, Tkachuk), 16:25.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-11-7_26. Carolina 10-12-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 7-11-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 9-10-2 (26-22).

A_15,598 (18,680). T_2:22.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Bryan Pancich.

