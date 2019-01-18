Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Hurricanes Sum

January 18, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 1 3 0—4
Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Paajarvi 4 (Ceci, Smith), 15:47.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 10 (Duchene, Dzingel), 7:26. 3, Ottawa, Stone 22 (Tierney), 7:39. 4, Carolina, Foegele 6, 11:24. 5, Ottawa, Wolanin 3 (Ceci, Tkachuk), 16:25.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-11-7_26. Carolina 10-12-12_34.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 7-11-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 9-10-2 (26-22).

A_15,598 (18,680). T_2:22.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy