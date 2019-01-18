Senators-Hurricanes Sum

|Ottawa
|1
|3
|0—4
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Ottawa, Paajarvi 4 (Smith, Ceci), 15:47.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 10 (Dzingel, Duchene), 7:26. 3, Ottawa, Stone 22 (Tierney), 7:39. 4, Carolina, Foegele 6, 11:24. 5, Ottawa, Wolanin 3 (Ceci, Tkachuk), 16:25.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-11-7_26. Carolina 10-12-12_34.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.
Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 7-11-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 9-10-2 (26-22).
A_15,598 (18,680). T_2:22.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Bryan Pancich.
