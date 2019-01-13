Listen Live Sports

Senators-Sharks Sums

January 13, 2019 12:45 am
 
Ottawa 0 0 1—1
San Jose 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 26 (Hertl, Dillon), 17:57. Penalties_Goodrow, SJ, (tripping), 2:36; Heed, SJ, (tripping), 14:13.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Burns 9 (Labanc, Braun), 6:17. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 18 (Ryan, Smith), 6:44. 4, San Jose, Thornton 9 (Meier, Burns), 15:43. 5, San Jose, M.Karlsson 8, 18:39. Penalties_Pavelski, SJ, (slashing), 9:44; Jaros, OTT, (holding), 13:26.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-10-12_28. San Jose 6-12-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 5-11-1 (31 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 21-8-4 (28-27).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:20.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Gibbons.

