Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senior Bowl Stats

January 26, 2019 6:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
North 0 3 17 14—34
South 9 3 0 12—24
First Quarter

South_Armstead 1 run (kick Failed), 10:18.

South_FG Tracy 33, 3:41.

Second Quarter

North_FG Seibert 20, 7:47.

South-FG Tracy 43, :27.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

North_Jones 1 run (Seibert kick), 10:20.

North_Isabella 19 pass from Jones (Seibert kick), 8:10.

North_FG Seibert 29, :29.

Fourth Quarter

South_Jennings 10 pass from Jackson (run failed), 12:06.

North_Williams 4 run (Seibert kick), 8:05.

North_Pollard 21 run (Seibert kick), 3:17.

South_Sills 15 pass from Jackson (pass failed), :14.

A_31,437

___

Nor Sou
First downs 30 21
Rushes-yards 32-179 15-53
Passing 312 231
Comp-Att-Int 31-50-0 22-42-1
Return Yards 39 56
Punts-Avg. 2-56.0 3-49.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 13-128 7-40
Time of Possession 36:14 23:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North, Pollard 8-60, Williams 11-39, McLaurin 1-19, Higdon 5-18, Isabella 1-14, Finley 1-11, McSorley 1-8, Ingold 1-7, Lock 1-2, Jones 2-1. South, Armstead 7-24, Hills 2-22, Jackson 1-11, Minshew 1-0, Hall 4-(minus 4).

PASSING_North, Lock 9-14-0-57, McSorley 7-13-0-59, Finley 7-11-0-83, Jones 8-11-0-115, team 0-1-0-(-2). South, Jackson 13-21-1-165, Minshew 1-8-0-4, Grier 4-8-0-61, Stidham 4-5-0-30, team 0-0-0-(-29).

RECEIVING_North, Isabella 7-74, Doss 4-55, McLaurin 4-53, Sample 4-39, Wilson 4-24, Pollard 2-13, Meyers 1-15, Smith 1-12, Ingold 1-11, Hart 1-7, Sweeney 1-7, Williams 1-4. South, Renfrow 5-63, Hall 3-25, Wesco 3-10, Jennings 2-64, Sills 2-28, Armstead 2-12, Samuel 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Moreau 1-11, Brady 1-11, Fulgham 1-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.