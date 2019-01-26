Senior Bowl Stats

North 0 3 17 14—34 South 9 3 0 12—24 First Quarter

South_Armstead 1 run (kick Failed), 10:18.

South_FG Tracy 33, 3:41.

Second Quarter

North_FG Seibert 20, 7:47.

South-FG Tracy 43, :27.

Third Quarter

North_Jones 1 run (Seibert kick), 10:20.

North_Isabella 19 pass from Jones (Seibert kick), 8:10.

North_FG Seibert 29, :29.

Fourth Quarter

South_Jennings 10 pass from Jackson (run failed), 12:06.

North_Williams 4 run (Seibert kick), 8:05.

North_Pollard 21 run (Seibert kick), 3:17.

South_Sills 15 pass from Jackson (pass failed), :14.

A_31,437

___

Nor Sou First downs 30 21 Rushes-yards 32-179 15-53 Passing 312 231 Comp-Att-Int 31-50-0 22-42-1 Return Yards 39 56 Punts-Avg. 2-56.0 3-49.7 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 13-128 7-40 Time of Possession 36:14 23:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North, Pollard 8-60, Williams 11-39, McLaurin 1-19, Higdon 5-18, Isabella 1-14, Finley 1-11, McSorley 1-8, Ingold 1-7, Lock 1-2, Jones 2-1. South, Armstead 7-24, Hills 2-22, Jackson 1-11, Minshew 1-0, Hall 4-(minus 4).

PASSING_North, Lock 9-14-0-57, McSorley 7-13-0-59, Finley 7-11-0-83, Jones 8-11-0-115, team 0-1-0-(-2). South, Jackson 13-21-1-165, Minshew 1-8-0-4, Grier 4-8-0-61, Stidham 4-5-0-30, team 0-0-0-(-29).

RECEIVING_North, Isabella 7-74, Doss 4-55, McLaurin 4-53, Sample 4-39, Wilson 4-24, Pollard 2-13, Meyers 1-15, Smith 1-12, Ingold 1-11, Hart 1-7, Sweeney 1-7, Williams 1-4. South, Renfrow 5-63, Hall 3-25, Wesco 3-10, Jennings 2-64, Sills 2-28, Armstead 2-12, Samuel 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Moreau 1-11, Brady 1-11, Fulgham 1-7.

