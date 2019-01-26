Senior Bowl Stats

|North
|0
|3
|17
|14—34
|South
|9
|3
|0
|12—24
|First Quarter
South_Armstead 1 run (kick Failed), 10:18.
South_FG Tracy 33, 3:41.
North_FG Seibert 20, 7:47.
South-FG Tracy 43, :27.
North_Jones 1 run (Seibert kick), 10:20.
North_Isabella 19 pass from Jones (Seibert kick), 8:10.
North_FG Seibert 29, :29.
South_Jennings 10 pass from Jackson (run failed), 12:06.
North_Williams 4 run (Seibert kick), 8:05.
North_Pollard 21 run (Seibert kick), 3:17.
South_Sills 15 pass from Jackson (pass failed), :14.
A_31,437
___
|Nor
|Sou
|First downs
|30
|21
|Rushes-yards
|32-179
|15-53
|Passing
|312
|231
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-50-0
|22-42-1
|Return Yards
|39
|56
|Punts-Avg.
|2-56.0
|3-49.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|13-128
|7-40
|Time of Possession
|36:14
|23:46
___
RUSHING_North, Pollard 8-60, Williams 11-39, McLaurin 1-19, Higdon 5-18, Isabella 1-14, Finley 1-11, McSorley 1-8, Ingold 1-7, Lock 1-2, Jones 2-1. South, Armstead 7-24, Hills 2-22, Jackson 1-11, Minshew 1-0, Hall 4-(minus 4).
PASSING_North, Lock 9-14-0-57, McSorley 7-13-0-59, Finley 7-11-0-83, Jones 8-11-0-115, team 0-1-0-(-2). South, Jackson 13-21-1-165, Minshew 1-8-0-4, Grier 4-8-0-61, Stidham 4-5-0-30, team 0-0-0-(-29).
RECEIVING_North, Isabella 7-74, Doss 4-55, McLaurin 4-53, Sample 4-39, Wilson 4-24, Pollard 2-13, Meyers 1-15, Smith 1-12, Ingold 1-11, Hart 1-7, Sweeney 1-7, Williams 1-4. South, Renfrow 5-63, Hall 3-25, Wesco 3-10, Jennings 2-64, Sills 2-28, Armstead 2-12, Samuel 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Moreau 1-11, Brady 1-11, Fulgham 1-7.
