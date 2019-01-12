Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sestina’s late 3 lifts Bucknell over American 55-54

January 12, 2019 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nate Sestina scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, Bruce Moore had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Bucknell rallied to beat American 55-54 on Saturday.

Bucknell led 55-52 on Sestina’s back-to-back 3s with 1:18 left. Jimmy Sotos missed a free throw and Sam Iorio’s rebound gave the Eagles the ball with 18 seconds to go but they turned it over. Bucknell missed a free throw before Sa’eed Nelson missed a shot in the lane and his 3 at the buzzer went in and out.

American led by as many as 10 in the first half but Bucknell closed on a 10-2 run and trailed 30-28 at halftime after shooting 40 percent but making just 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Bison (9-7, 3-1 Patriot League) finished shooting 39 percent.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nelson scored 18 with seven assists and Iorio had 12 boards and two blocks for the Eagles (8-7, 2-2), who shot 37 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell