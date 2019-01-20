Listen Live Sports

Seton Hall defeats No. 24 DePaul women 84-73

January 20, 2019 5:21 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Shadeen Samuels scored 18 points with nine rebounds, three other Seton Hall players scored 15 each and the Pirates beat No. 24 DePaul 84-73 on Sunday.

Seton Hall took a lead late in the second quarter and led thereafter, shooting 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter when they led by as many 13 after DePaul got within four with six minutes remaining. Samuels was 5 of 5 from the field with 12 points and Inja Butina made all eight of her free throws and scored 10 points in the final period.

DePaul led for over 16 minutes of the first half and was ahead by 12 early in the second period but Nicole Jimenez scored 10 points in the second quarter and the Pirates finished the period on a 9-0 run to lead 37-35.

Inja, Jimenez and Desiree Elmore scored 15 points apiece and Victoria Cardaci, with four 3-pointers, added 12 for Seton Hall (12-6, 4-3 Big East).

Ashton Millender had five 3-pointers and 18 points, Kelly Campbell had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Chante Stonewall scored 11 points and Mart’e Grays had 12 rebounds with eight points for the Blue Demons (13-6, 4-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped.

