Seton Hall holds off Butler 76-75 behind Powell’s 31 points

January 9, 2019 11:28 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 31 points and made a career-high 13 of 15 free throws, including two with three seconds left to preserve the lead, and Seton Hall held off a late Butler rally to win 76-75 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates, who have won eight of their last nine, twice held off Butler second-half charges to lead by 10 before the Bulldogs closed to 74-72 with four seconds left on Kamar Baldwin’s layup. Powell’s two free throws put the Pirates up 76-72 with three seconds to go before Baldwin made a 3 at the buzzer.

McKnight added 10 points for Seton Hall (12-4, 3-1 Big East Conference), which shot 51 percent overall and made 23 of 37 free throws.

The Pirates led 34-25 at halftime after holding the Bulldogs to 31 percent shooting.

Baldwin scored 23 points and Joey Brunk set career highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Butler (10-6, 1-2), which finished shooting 39 percent.

