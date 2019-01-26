Listen Live Sports

Shahid drains 6 treys, helps NDSU beat Oral Roberts 67-57

January 26, 2019 10:39 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid knocked down six treys to total 23 points and help North Dakota State roll over Oral Roberts 67-57 on Saturday night to even its Summit League record.

Rocky Kreuser and Tyson Ward added 11 points apiece for North Dakota State (10-12, 4-4).

Both teams shot below 30 percent from the floor in the first half as the Bison took a 27-24 halftime advantage. North Dakota State and the Golden Eagles improved in the second period with the Bison knocking down 13 of 24 shots and ORU making 13 of 28.

ORU took a 50-48 lead after a Francis Lacis layup at the 7:42 mark, but Shahid drained a 3 to retake the lead. The Eagles tied it at 52-52 after a Kevin Obanor layup. Kreuser made two free throws and Shahid drilled back-to-back 3s to secure the victory.

Obanor was 8 of 15 from the floor to total 21 points with eight rebounds for ORU (8-15, 4-4) which has lost four of its last five games after winning three in a row. Sam Kearns added 13 points and DeShang Weaver chipped in 12.

