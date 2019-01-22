Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Capitals Sum

January 22, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 2 2 2 1—7
Washington 3 2 1 0—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 27 (Meier, Burns), 0:12. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 34 (Backstrom, Oshie), 10:41 (pp). 3, Washington, Burakovsky 6 (Boyd, Stephenson), 12:11. 4, San Jose, Hertl 20 (Pavelski, Thornton), 14:27 (pp). 5, Washington, Oshie 15 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 15:19.

Second Period_6, San Jose, Kane 20 (Meier, Burns), 0:52. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 9 (Vrana, Wilson), 2:53. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 35 (Backstrom, Oshie), 5:41. 9, San Jose, Couture 19, 14:39.

Third Period_10, Washington, Ovechkin 36 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 5:52. 11, San Jose, Hertl 21 (Couture, Pavelski), 10:02 (pp). 12, San Jose, Kane 21 (Pavelski, Hertl), 19:59.

Overtime_13, San Jose, Hertl 22 (Couture), 1:48.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_San Jose 15-13-13-2_43. Washington 14-12-11-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 6; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 23-10-4 (39 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 17-11-3 (43-36).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:38.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference