Sharks-Capitals Sums

San Jose 2 2 2 1—7 Washington 3 2 1 0—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 27 (Meier, Burns), 0:12. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 34 (Backstrom, Oshie), 10:41 (pp). 3, Washington, Burakovsky 6 (Boyd, Stephenson), 12:11. 4, San Jose, Hertl 20 (Pavelski, Thornton), 14:27 (pp). 5, Washington, Oshie 15 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 15:19. Penalties_Heed, SJ, (hooking), 10:28; Oshie, WSH, (tripping), 13:46; Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 18:46.

Second Period_6, San Jose, Kane 20 (Meier, Burns), 0:52. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 9 (Vrana, Wilson), 2:53. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 35 (Backstrom, Oshie), 5:41. 9, San Jose, Couture 19, 14:39. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (delay of game), 3:03; Jaskin, WSH, (hooking), 11:45; Burns, SJ, (tripping), 12:34.

Third Period_10, Washington, Ovechkin 36 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 5:52. 11, San Jose, Hertl 21 (Couture, Pavelski), 10:02 (pp). 12, San Jose, Kane 21 (Pavelski, Hertl), 19:59. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (slashing), 0:53; Washington bench, served by Burakovsky (too many men on the ice), 2:50; Carlson, WSH, (holding), 8:49.

Overtime_13, San Jose, Hertl 22 (Couture), 1:48. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 15-13-13-2_43. Washington 14-12-11-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 6; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 23-10-4 (39 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 17-11-3 (43-36).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:38.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Libor Suchanek.

