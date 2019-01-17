Sharks-Coyotes Sums

San Jose 1 1 1—3 Arizona 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 7 (Kempe), 2:31. 2, Arizona, Panik 10, 4:39 (sh). 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Dillon, Braun), 6:53. Penalties_Hjalmarsson, ARI, (hooking), 4:00; Donskoi, SJ, (tripping), 13:26.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Fischer 11 (Lyubushkin, Weal), 5:05. 5, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 6 (Fischer, Keller), 7:50. 6, San Jose, Kane 17 (Labanc), 10:15. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (delay of game), 7:50.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Couture 17 (Labanc, E.Karlsson), 15:08 (pp). 8, Arizona, Galchenyuk 8, 18:02 (pp). 9, Arizona, Archibald 4 (Crouse), 19:11. Penalties_Goodrow, SJ, (slashing), 4:54; Fischer, ARI, (slashing), 5:02; Panik, ARI, (hooking), 14:48; Meier, SJ, (tripping), 17:47.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-8-8_29. Arizona 17-12-12_41.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 6-6-3 (39 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 9-11-3 (29-26).

A_13,342 (17,125). T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.

