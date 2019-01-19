Sharks-Lightning Sum

San Jose 1 1 1—3 Tampa Bay 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Joseph 12 (Miller, Cirelli), 3:32. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 11, 17:51. 3, San Jose, Kane 18 (Thornton, Meier), 19:39 (pp).

Second Period_4, San Jose, Kane 19 (Donskoi, Simek), 0:58. 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 12 (Stamkos, Palat), 7:29. 6, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Kucherov), 12:01 (pp).

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 25 (Kucherov, McDonagh), 5:08. 8, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 26 (Point, Hedman), 14:15 (pp). 9, San Jose, Sorensen 10 (Heed, Labanc), 19:23.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 16-13-10_39. Tampa Bay 7-13-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 2 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 22-9-4 (26 shots-20 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 20-6-2 (39-36).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Pierre Racicot.

