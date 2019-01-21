Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Panthers Sum

January 21, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 0 2 0—2
Florida 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Florida, Ekblad 10 (Barkov, Vatrano), 17:21.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Couture 18 (Meier, Burns), 4:21. 3, Florida, Matheson 4 (Vatrano, Dadonov), 6:07. 4, San Jose, Meier 19 (Pavelski, Thornton), 13:20.

Third Period_5, Florida, Yandle 7 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 2:27 (pp). 6, Florida, Trocheck 5 (Vatrano), 2:36 (pp). 7, Florida, Vatrano 16 (Dadonov, Barkov), 7:22. 8, Florida, Bjugstad 5 (Sceviour, Hawryluk), 19:22 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-14-8_29. Florida 6-7-17_30.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Florida 3 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 6-6-3 (9 shots-8 saves), Jones 22-10-4 (21-16). Florida, Luongo 10-11-1 (29-27).

A_14,014 (19,250). T_2:33.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference