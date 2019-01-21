Sharks-Panthers Sum

San Jose 0 2 0—2 Florida 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Florida, Ekblad 10 (Barkov, Vatrano), 17:21.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Couture 18 (Meier, Burns), 4:21. 3, Florida, Matheson 4 (Vatrano, Dadonov), 6:07. 4, San Jose, Meier 19 (Pavelski, Thornton), 13:20.

Third Period_5, Florida, Yandle 7 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 2:27 (pp). 6, Florida, Trocheck 5 (Vatrano), 2:36 (pp). 7, Florida, Vatrano 16 (Dadonov, Barkov), 7:22. 8, Florida, Bjugstad 5 (Sceviour, Hawryluk), 19:22 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-14-8_29. Florida 6-7-17_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Florida 3 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 6-6-3 (9 shots-8 saves), Jones 22-10-4 (21-16). Florida, Luongo 10-11-1 (29-27).

A_14,014 (19,250). T_2:33.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

