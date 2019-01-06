Listen Live Sports

Sharks sign F Lukas Radil to 1-year extension

January 6, 2019 5:08 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Lukas Radil to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

Radil has five goals and three assists in 18 career games, leading the team to give him the extension on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Radil played professionally in Russia’s KHL and on the Czech Republic 2018 Olympic team before being signed by the Sharks as a free agent last April.

He began this season in the AHL before being called up to the Sharks in November. He has been a key piece for San Jose since then and has a plus-8 rating.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

