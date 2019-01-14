Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks sign F Marcus Sorensen to 2-year extension

January 14, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract extension.

The deal finalized Monday keeps Sorensen under contract through the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old Sorensen is in his third season with the Sharks. He has career highs with eight goals, seven assists and 47 games played.

Sorensen originally signed with San Jose in May 2016 after playing professionally in Sweden. He played 41 games in the NHL his first two years with six goals and five assists.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris