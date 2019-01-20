Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shiffrin wins as Vonn fails to finish last Cortina race

January 20, 2019 6:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G on Sunday while Lindsey Vonn failed to finish her final race in Cortina.

Taking advantage of a tricky course set by one of her coaches, Shiffrin finished 0.16 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

Tamara Tippler of Austria finished third, 0.18 behind.

Vonn was in podium contention until she clipped a gate midway down and got bounced off course.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vonn plans to retire in December.

Vonn holds the record of 12 wins in Cortina while this was Shiffrin’s first victory at the Italian resort.

Results were not official yet as lower-ranked skiers were still coming down.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference