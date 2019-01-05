Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Short-handed Incarnate Word rallies past Nicholls, 65-58

January 5, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charles Brown III and Antoine Smith Jr. each scored 17 points and Incarnate Word pulled way late to beat Nicholls, 65-58, and claim its first Southland Conference win of the season Saturday night.

Battling injuries throughout first two months of the season, Incarnate Word dressed just nine players for its conference opener, an 88-77 loss to McNeese. Against Nicholls the Cardinals used eight players.

The lead changed hands on nearly every possession for much of the second half, but Brown put Incarnate Word (6-9, 1-1) in front for good with a 3-point play with 5:20 left, then did it again with 2:35 left to make it 57-53.

Brown hit 7 of 15 shots from the field and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cardinals, who were 27 of 61 from the floor (44.3 percent). The leading free-throw percentage team in the nation drained all eight shots from the line.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brandon Moore Jr. had 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Nicholls (8-7, 1-1).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument