Siena’s bench plays big role in win over Niagara

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 17 points with seven assists and Siena beat Niagara 66-57 on Thursday night.

Evan Fisher added 13 points, as did reserve Kadeem Smithen, who had two 3-pointers and 12 points in leading a 29-6 run after Niagara led 12-2.

Manny Camper, also off the bench, grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds with six points. Saints reserves outscored Niagara’s 21-2.

Siena (7-11, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), leading 31-24 at halftime, pulled away in the second half with a 14-2 run, including seven points from Kevin Degnan to go up 55-35 with 6:45 remaining and the lead remained in double figures.

Advertisement

James Towns scored 21 points to lead Niagara (8-10, 1-4), which has lost five of its last six games. Marvin Prochet added 15 points and Dominic Robb 12.

Siena made 41 percent of its 3-point attempts (7 of 17), while Niagara was just 4 of 22 (18 percent).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.