Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sikes, S. Alabama hold off Appalachian State 79-73

January 3, 2019 10:57 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rodrick Sikes scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers and South Alabama held off a late rally to defeat Appalachian State 79-73 in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday night.

Appalachian State’s 12-3 run in the final 2 ½ minutes cut a 14-point Jaguars lead to 75-70. South Alabama’s Kory Holden made a pair of free throws then O’Showen Williams answered with a 3 for Appalachian State. Leading by four, the Jaguars twice made one of two free throws and Appalachian State missed a pair of 3-pointers to finish out the game.

Trhae Mitchell added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (8-6). Josh Ajayi also had a double-double, with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers (5-9) with 21 points and Isaac Johnson added 14 points with six rebounds.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Appalachian State led 25-11 midway through the first half and 31-22 near the five-minute mark before South Alabama, which finished with nine 3-pointers, made four 3-pointers in a 12-0 run to take the lead and added two more points for a 36-31 halftime advantage.

The Jaguars went up by 11 — 47-36 — on a 3-pointer by Sikes with 14:36 remaining in the second half, maintained a comfortable margin over the next 12 minutes and led 72-58 after another 3-pointer by Sikes at the 2:33 mark.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State