The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sims, Green help Middle Tennessee beat UAB 71-65

January 30, 2019 10:06 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims had 19 points, including a late 3-pointer, and Antonio Green scored 17 to help Middle Tennessee beat UAB 71-65 on Wednesday night.

Sims was 6-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reggie Scurry added 14 points and seven boards and Jayce Johnson scored 11 for Middle Tennessee (6-16, 3-6 Conference USA). The Blue Raiders snapped a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 18 games.

Green hit a 3-pointer to make it 49-47 with 12:28 to play and Middle Tennessee led the rest of the way. Lewis Sullivan made a layup to pull UAB within two with 2:24 remaining and neither team scored again until Sims hit a 3 with 38 seconds to go. UAB missed 3-point shots on its next two possessions before Sims hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 69-63 with 10 seconds left.

Zack Bryant had 21 points, while Sullivan and Makhtar Gueye scored 13 apiece for the Blazers (14-8, 6-3). UAB, which had its four-game win streak snapped, made just 4 of 19 (21 percent) from 3-point range.

Sports News

The Associated Press

