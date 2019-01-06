Listen Live Sports

Slocum scores 30 as No. 11 Oregon St. women beat Washington

January 6, 2019 7:49 pm
 
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored a career-high 30 points, including a career-best tying five 3-pointers, and No. 11 Oregon State never trailed in its 78-67 win over Washington on Sunday.

Slocum was 11-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists. Mikayla Pivec scored 17 and Taya Corosdale had nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Oregon State (12-2, 2-0 Pac-12).

The Beavers, who have won four in a row, led by as many as 15 points in the first half. Washington used a 12-4 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Alexis Griggsby, to trim its deficit to 42-38 midway through the third quarter but Corosdale answered with a 3 to spark a 10-0 spurt that pushed the lead back into double figures until the closing seconds.

Amber Melgoza had 20 points and Griggsby scored 15 for Washington (7-8, 0-3). Griggsby has combined for 41 points, including 11 3-pointers, in the last two games, her first career starts. She had 26 overall points this season up to that point.

The Huskies have lost five in a row.

