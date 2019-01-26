Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Smart, N. Texas continue its roll, dump MTSU 70-53

January 26, 2019 8:55 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Roosevelt Smart scored 16 points, Michael Miller added 15 and North Texas beat Middle Tennessee 70-53 on Saturday.

The Mean Green (18-3, 6-2 Conference USA) entered the contest with their best winning percentage in program history 20 games in to a season.

Ryan Woolridge’s layup broke a 5-all tie and North Texas erupted on a 27-9 run and was never challenged the rest of the game. The Mean Green led 42-19 at intermission on the strength of 15-of-29 shooting (52 percent) from the field with Smart scoring 14. Middle Tennessee (5-16, 2-6) shot just 5 of 27 (18.5) and missed 11 of 12 3-point shots.

Woolridge added 14 points for North Texas which saw eight players enter the scoring column. Woolridge collected a pair of steals and now is 18 away from setting the school record for steals (151).

Reggie Scurry led the Blue Raiders with 15 points.

