Smith, Blackmon net 16, N Alabama tops NJIT 61-55

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kendarius Smith and Jamari Blackmon scored 16 points apiece and North Alabama defeated NJIT 61-55 on Saturday.

Christian Agnew added 14 points for the Lions (5-13, 2-1 Atlantic Sun), who shot just 33 percent but cashed in at the free throw line and off turnovers.

NJIT (13-4, 1-1) had 18 turnovers, just two more than North Alabama, but the difference in points after turnovers was 19-6. The Lions also went 23 of 33 from the line while the Highlanders, who shot just 37 percent, were 13 of 21.

San Antonio Brinson scored 16 points for the Highlanders, 14 in the second half.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.