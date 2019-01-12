Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith, Blackmon net 16, N Alabama tops NJIT 61-55

January 12, 2019 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kendarius Smith and Jamari Blackmon scored 16 points apiece and North Alabama defeated NJIT 61-55 on Saturday.

Christian Agnew added 14 points for the Lions (5-13, 2-1 Atlantic Sun), who shot just 33 percent but cashed in at the free throw line and off turnovers.

NJIT (13-4, 1-1) had 18 turnovers, just two more than North Alabama, but the difference in points after turnovers was 19-6. The Lions also went 23 of 33 from the line while the Highlanders, who shot just 37 percent, were 13 of 21.

San Antonio Brinson scored 16 points for the Highlanders, 14 in the second half.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris