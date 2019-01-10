Listen Live Sports

Smith, Broman lead Winthrop past Campbell 90-86 in Big South

January 10, 2019 9:27 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Nych Smith and Bjorn Broman, who sat out the previous game with injuries, combined for a clutch five points in the last 19 seconds and Winthrop fended off Campbell 90-86 on Thursday.

Smith, Winthrop’s top scorer at 16.0 ppg., scored a career-high 27 in his return, hitting a dagger of a 3 with 19 seconds left that pushed the Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference) ahead by five, 88-83. Campbell (8-8, 1-1) answered with a 3 of its own but Broman sealed the win with a pair of free throws a five seconds left.

Chris Clemons, who leads the nation in scoring with 29.3 ppg., scored 34 against the Eagles. He threw down a dunk with 44 seconds left that cut the gap to 85-83, fed Jordan Whitfield for a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining that made it 88-86. His attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer was blocked by Adam Pickett as time ran out.

Clemons was 10-for-28 shooting and 4-for-14 from deep. His six assists were a season high.

