Smith helps Maryland roll past Rutgers 77-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and six rebounds, a nice follow-up to his game-winning layup against No. 24 Nebraska last time out, to lead Maryland past Rutgers 77-63 on Saturday afternoon at a sold-out RAC.

After Rutgers led 15-12, Maryland (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) would go on a 28-4 run in the final 8:55 of the first half to take a 40-19 lead into the break. Rutgers’ only hopes of a monumental comeback came when the Scarlet Knights (7-6, 0-3) started the second stanza on a 6-0 run, but the Terrapins answered and kept their lead above 15 until the waning moments of the game.

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 15 points for the Terrapins, while Bruno Fernando totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Rutgers was led by Montez Mathis, who had 11 points and eight rebounds despite early foul trouble

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Following an upset of No. 24 Nebraska with a conference road win should be enough for Maryland to start garnering votes in the Top 25.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are still in search of their first conference win of the season, and if they don’t get it in their next game, their overall record will fall back down to .500.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins play at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host No. 14 Ohio State on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.