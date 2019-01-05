Listen Live Sports

Smith scores 24 points in ULM’s 85-75 win over Arkansas St.

January 5, 2019 5:19 pm
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — Daishon Smith made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Louisiana-Monroe defeated Arkansas State 85-75 on Saturday.

Michael Ertel was only 4-of-14 shooting but made all 10 of free throws in scoring 19 points with six assists. Travis Munnings and J.D. Williams each made three from the arc in scoring 18 points each for the Warhawks (9-5, 2-0 Sun Belt), who improved to 7-0 at home.

The Warhawks shot 50 percent and made 9 of 19 3-pointers in the first half when they took a 48-32 lead. They finished 24 of 28 at the free-throw line and had only seven turnovers.

Ty Cockfield scored 20 points, Marquis Eaton added 17, Tristin Walley 14 and Grantham Gillard 13 for the Red Wolves (7-8, 1-1).

ULM led the entire game. Arkansas State was within six with 41 seconds left but Ertel made four free throws and Smith two to seal the win.

