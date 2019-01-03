Listen Live Sports

Smith scores 42 points, leads ULM over Little Rock 97-84

January 3, 2019 10:30 pm
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — Daishon Smith had career highs with 10 3-pointers and 42 points to lead Louisiana-Monroe to a 97-84 victory over Little Rock on Thursday night in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

UL Monroe (8-5, 1-0) rebounded from an 81-69 loss at LSU on Dec. 28 that snapped a four-game winning streak. Little Rock (5-9, 0-1) has lost five of its last six.

Smith was 14-of-19 shooting from the floor, 10 of 12 from long range and made 4 of 5 free throws. Michael Ertel added 16 points and JD Williams had 13 for the Warhawks, who shot 56 percent from the field and 17 of 33 (51.5 percent) from distance.

Ryan Pippins scored 19 points and Markquis Nowell added 18 for Little Rock, which trailed by double digits for most of the second half.

The Trojans shot 62 percent from the floor (31 of 50) and made 12 3-pointers, but committed 18 turnovers to ULM’s seven.

