Smith with 19 leads Winthrop to 80-63 win over High Point

January 12, 2019 5:23 pm
 
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nych Smith scored 19 points off the bench, leading Winthrop to an 80-63 win over High Point on Saturday.

Bjorn Broman had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (11-5, 3-0 Big South) who have won three straight. Austin Awad added 12 points and four rebounds and Adam Pickett had 11 points and three assists.

Smith scored 10 points in the final eight minutes of the first half to carry Winthrop to a 39-32 edge at the break.

Josh Ferguson sank a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half and Awad and Broman each added another to stretch it to 51-43 with 15:35 to play. Pickett’s layup with 12:04 left gave the Eagles a 55-45 lead and they cruised the rest of the way.

Jahaad Proctor had 22 points for the Panthers (9-8, 2-1). Ricky Madison added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Brandonn Kamga had 11 points.

