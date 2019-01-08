Listen Live Sports

Snow cancels downhill training, delays Vonn’s return

January 8, 2019 4:07 am
 
ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s return to the World Cup slopes has been delayed by a day after organizers called off Thursday’s first downhill training because of weather conditions.

The international ski federation says it canceled the session “due to heavy snowfall.”

Another downhill training on the 2.1-kilometer Karl Schranz course is scheduled for Friday, followed by the race on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

Vonn is planning to make her return from a knee injury, resuming her quest for the all-time record for World Cup wins. It will be her first races of the season after sitting out six speed events.

The women’s World Cup record holder needs five more victories to break the overall record of 86 wins, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

