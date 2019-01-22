Listen Live Sports

Soccer great Hagi’s club fires player for gambling issues

January 22, 2019 10:36 am
 
CONSTANTA, Romania (AP) — Gheorghe Hagi’s soccer club in Romania says it has terminated a player’s contract for gambling on games.

Viitorul Constanta, which is owned and coached by the former Romania great, had previously said it suspended Mihai Vodut while verifying media reports of his betting.

A Romanian news website published claims by a former girlfriend of the 24-year-old forward that she placed bets on his team’s games at his request.

Viitorul says the player’s contract specified that betting was forbidden.

The club, which is fifth in the 14-team top division, was created by Hagi 10 years ago after a storied playing career that included being signed by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

