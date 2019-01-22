Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Son of NFL great Deion Sanders commits to South Carolina

January 22, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will have some “Prime Time” on its team next season as the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

Shilo Sanders posted his decision to join the Gamecocks on social media, his video ending with him in a white South Carolina jersey with No. 21 — the number his father made famous during 14 seasons in the NFL.

Shilo Sanders is a 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback from Cedar Hill, Texas, who played for Trinity Christian School. He is considered a three-star prospect and had offers from several schools including Georgia, Tennessee and his father’s college, Florida State.

The younger Sanders can make his commitment official on Feb. 6 when players are next eligible to sign with colleges.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference