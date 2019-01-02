Listen Live Sports

Son ‘sad’ and ‘sorry’ to be leaving Tottenham for Asian Cup

January 2, 2019 11:14 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min says he is “sad” and “very sorry” to be leaving Tottenham’s challenge for the Premier League to play in the Asian Cup with South Korea.

The forward has scored eight goals in the last nine games, helping Tottenham rise to second place in the league.

Son will play one more league game — against Manchester United on Jan. 13 — before leaving for international duty at the tournament in the United Arab Emirates. He also missed the first part of the English season while playing for South Korea at the Asian Games.

Son says “I feel very sorry because I miss already in September. I feel sorry for my teammates, the fans and the coaching staff. Sometimes you think it’s a bit sad, but it is also important for my country.”

He could miss up to five of Tottenham’s matches if South Korea reaches the Feb. 1 final in Abu Dhabi.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

