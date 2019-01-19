Listen Live Sports

South Carolina offers free hoops tickets to federal workers

January 19, 2019 4:19 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is offering free tickets for men’s and women’s basketball games at Colonial Life Arena to federal government workers during the partial shutdown.

The school announced the offer Saturday. It says federal workers can get up to four complimentary tickets once they show their government identification at the box office on game day.

The next basketball game at the arena is Monday night when the 15th-ranked South Carolina women play Missouri. The next men’s game is Tuesday night when the Gamecocks host No. 14 Auburn.

The partial shutdown, which began in late December, has lasted nearly a month.

