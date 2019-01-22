Listen Live Sports

South Florida beats Wichita State 54-41

January 22, 2019 10:27 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and South Florida beat Wichita State 54-41 on Tuesday night after holding the Shockers to 15 first-half points, but scoring just 24 of their own in the second half.

It was the fewest points the Bulls have allowed in a first half since the 15 scored by Ohio on Nov. 16, 2018. Their 24 points were the fewest they have scored in a second half since scoring 27 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 29, 2018.

LaQuincy Rideau scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals for South Florida (13-6, 3-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 30 percent and made 6 of 19 3-pointers.

South Florida led 12-2 on T.J. Lang’s 3 while the Shockers made just 1 of 12 shots on 8-percent shooting with 11:54 left. Rideau’s free throws capped a 5-0 run for a 30-15 halftime lead.

The Shockers closed to 37-31 on Jamarius Burton’s layup after an 11-0 run, but Alexis Yetna and Collins each hit 3s and the Bulls led 50-39 with 3:19 to go.

Markis McDuffie scored 11 points for Wichita State (8-10, 1-5), which has lost six of its last seven and has yet to win on the road this season.

