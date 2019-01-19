Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South scores 17, Islanders beat New Orleans 76-61

January 19, 2019 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kareem South scored 17 points with three 3-pointers, Tre Gray added 15 with three 3s, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pulled away in the second half to beat New Orleans 76-61 on Saturday night, ending the Privateers’ four-game win streak.

Irshaad Hunte scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and blocked two shots and Jashawn Talton added 12 for the Islanders (8-10, 3-2 Southland Conference), who shot 54 percent and forced 21 turnovers.

South’s jumper capped a 15-5 run and the Islanders led 46-33 early in the second half, then by 21 after Gray’s back-to-back 3s with 8:41 left.

Damion Rosser’s layup capped the Privateers’ opening 12-5 run, but the Islanders scored 14 unanswered points for a 19-12 lead on Hunte’s dunk and led 31-28 at halftime on Kyle Brown’s free throw.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ezekiel Charles scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and Damion Rosser added 12 points for New Orleans (9-8, 4-2), which shot 41 percent and made 1-of-10 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy