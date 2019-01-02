Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South with 22, Texas A&M-CC beats Central Arkansas 87-75

January 2, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kareem South scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Central Arkansas 87-75 in a Southland Conference opener on Wednesday night.

South was 7 of 15 from the field and made all six of his free throws for the Islanders (6-8). Emmanuel Toney added 13 points and six assists, Jashawn Talton had 12 points and eight rebounds and Elijah Schmidt had 11 points and led the Islanders with 13 rebounds.

The Islanders outscored Central Arkansas 36-20 in the paint, 15-0 in second chance points, and had a 43-29 rebounding edge.

The Islanders jumped to a 15-7 start and never looked back, taking a 40-24 lead on a South 3-pointer with 2:09 to go and holding on for a 42-34 advantage at the break.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Central Arkansas battled back to tie the score 63-all with 8:19 to play but slumped after that while the Islanders went on an 8-0 run to build a 71-63 lead with 4:51 left.

DeAndre Jones scored 22 points with five rebounds and five assists for the Bears (5-9).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address